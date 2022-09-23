    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newspersonal finance News

    Smart Money: Here's how to achieve financial independence by the age of 40

    videos | IST

    Smart Money: Here's how to achieve financial independence by the age of 40

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Dilshad Billimoria, Managing Director & Principal Officer and Mf Adviser, Dilzer Consultants And Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator and Director, Finsafe India discussed whether it is possible to achieve financial independence by 40 or is it a myth? And if it’s a possibility then what are the sources of passive income that one can generate to achieve complete financial independence by the age of 40?

    The theme of today’s discussion on CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money,  is financial independence — the status of having enough income or wealth sufficient to pay one's living expenses without having to be employed or dependent on anyone.
    However, today experts discuss whether it is possible to achieve financial independence by 40 years or if it is a myth? And if it’s a possibility then what are the sources of passive income that one can generate to achieve complete financial independence by the age of 40? Dilshad Billimoria, Managing Director and Principal Officer and MF Adviser, Dilzer Consultants And Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator and Director, Finsafe India
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng