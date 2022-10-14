Smart Money: Golden rules of investing haven't changed over last 100-200 years, says UTI AMC

It's essential to talk now just not on building portfolio but even protecting it in challenging times.

CNBC-TV18's special show, Smart Money talked about ways and means to build a sustainable long-term wealth-creating portfolio in a challenging environment like the current one where the market is perhaps heading into a recession.

Things are looking a bit sticky on the equity front. So, this is topical to talk about how to not just build but to even protect your portfolio in these challenging times.

Ajay Tyagi of UTI AMC shared his views on the same.

“The golden rules of investing haven’t changed over the last 100-200 years. And obviously, over the last century we know, from our history textbooks, that things have been volatile every other decade,” he said.

For more, watch the accompanying video

