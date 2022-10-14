    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newspersonal finance News

    Smart Money: Golden rules of investing haven't changed over last 100-200 years, says UTI AMC

    videos | IST

    Smart Money: Golden rules of investing haven't changed over last 100-200 years, says UTI AMC

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    Mini

    It's essential to talk now just not on building portfolio but even protecting it in challenging times.

    CNBC-TV18's special show, Smart Money talked about ways and means to build a sustainable long-term wealth-creating portfolio in a challenging environment like the current one where the market is perhaps heading into a recession.
    Things are looking a bit sticky on the equity front. So, this is topical to talk about how to not just build but to even protect your portfolio in these challenging times.
    Ajay Tyagi of UTI AMC shared his views on the same.
    “The golden rules of investing haven’t changed over the last 100-200 years. And obviously, over the last century we know, from our history textbooks, that things have been volatile every other decade,” he said.
    For more, watch the accompanying video
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng