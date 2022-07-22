Smart Money: Focusing on achieving financial fitness

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Smart Money, discusses the importance of financial fitness. Now, physical fitness is being given a lot of importance —people focus on physical fitness daily, spending thousands of rupees on achieving good health. Financial fitness is equally important to help one achieve one’s financial goals, help combat unforeseen circumstances like death of a spouse or accident, and also meet daily financial needs with ease through the power of compounding.

While discussing how to be more financially fit, Hansi Mehrotra, Founder of Money Hans, said, “Health and wealth are the two most important things and there are similarities. The biggest similarity is that both these things — you don’t make in one shot. You do it in small steps, efforts and you build it up overtime.”

Also Read: How to fix errors in income tax returns after submission of ITR forms

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.