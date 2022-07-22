    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newspersonal finance News

    Smart Money: Focusing on achieving financial fitness

    videos | IST

    Smart Money: Focusing on achieving financial fitness

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s special show Smart Money discusses the importance of financial fitness.

    CNBC-TV18’s special show, Smart Money, discusses the importance of financial fitness. Now, physical fitness is being given a lot of importance —people focus on physical fitness daily, spending thousands of rupees on achieving good health. Financial fitness is equally important to help one achieve one’s financial goals, help combat unforeseen circumstances like death of a spouse or accident, and also meet daily financial needs with ease through the power of compounding.
    Also Read: Here's why you should not increase allocation to FDs despite rising rates
    While discussing how to be more financially fit, Hansi Mehrotra, Founder of Money Hans, said, “Health and wealth are the two most important things and there are similarities. The biggest similarity is that both these things — you don’t make in one shot. You do it in small steps, efforts and you build it up overtime.”
    Also Read: How to fix errors in income tax returns after submission of ITR forms
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng