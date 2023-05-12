homevideos Newspersonal finance NewsSmart Money | Financial planning guide for mothers

Smart Money | Financial planning guide for mothers

By Sonia Shenoy  May 12, 2023 6:07 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge & Elearnmarkets, highlights on CNBC-TV18 that financial planning is essential to ensuring the well-being of the family and promoting financial stability for mothers.

videos | May 12, 2023 5:01 PM IST
Mother's Day is a special occasion to appreciate and honour the incredible role that mothers play in our lives. It's also a time to recognise the importance of financial planning for mothers.

Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge & Elearnmarkets, highlights on CNBC-TV18 that financial planning is essential to ensuring the well-being of the family and promoting financial stability for mothers.
Creating a budget is a crucial aspect of financial planning for mothers. It helps track income, expenses, and savings, enabling mothers to prioritise their spending and identify areas where they can save money. Budgeting can also help mothers plan for future expenses such as a child's education, retirement, or home purchase.
Also Read | Key trends from April AMFI data: Equity inflows decline sharply, investors flock to gold ETFs and more
Building an emergency fund is another essential aspect of financial planning for mothers. Unexpected expenses such as medical bills, car repairs, or home repairs can quickly deplete savings and create financial stress.
Reducing debt and improving credit score is also crucial for mothers. High levels of debt and a poor credit score can make it difficult to access credit, such as loans or credit cards, which can be essential for emergencies or to fund larger expenses such as a child's education.
Watch accompanying video for more
First Published: May 12, 2023 5:01 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance

Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance

May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too

Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too

May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother

Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother

May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: hBits founder Shiv Parekh's tips on five innovative investment options for mothers

Mother's Day: hBits founder Shiv Parekh's tips on five innovative investment options for mothers

May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read