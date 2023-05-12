Smart Money | Financial planning guide for mothers

Mother's Day is a special occasion to appreciate and honour the incredible role that mothers play in our lives. It's also a time to recognise the importance of financial planning for mothers.

Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge & Elearnmarkets, highlights on CNBC-TV18 that financial planning is essential to ensuring the well-being of the family and promoting financial stability for mothers.

Creating a budget is a crucial aspect of financial planning for mothers. It helps track income, expenses, and savings, enabling mothers to prioritise their spending and identify areas where they can save money. Budgeting can also help mothers plan for future expenses such as a child's education, retirement, or home purchase.

Building an emergency fund is another essential aspect of financial planning for mothers. Unexpected expenses such as medical bills, car repairs, or home repairs can quickly deplete savings and create financial stress.

Reducing debt and improving credit score is also crucial for mothers. High levels of debt and a poor credit score can make it difficult to access credit, such as loans or credit cards, which can be essential for emergencies or to fund larger expenses such as a child's education.

