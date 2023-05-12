Breaking News
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newspersonal finance NewsSmart Money | Financial planning guide for mothers

Smart Money | Financial planning guide for mothers

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   May 12, 2023 5:01 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge & Elearnmarkets, highlights on CNBC-TV18 that financial planning is essential to ensuring the well-being of the family and promoting financial stability for mothers.

videos | May 12, 2023 5:01 PM IST
Mother's Day is a special occasion to appreciate and honour the incredible role that mothers play in our lives. It's also a time to recognise the importance of financial planning for mothers.

Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge & Elearnmarkets, highlights on CNBC-TV18 that financial planning is essential to ensuring the well-being of the family and promoting financial stability for mothers.
Creating a budget is a crucial aspect of financial planning for mothers. It helps track income, expenses, and savings, enabling mothers to prioritise their spending and identify areas where they can save money. Budgeting can also help mothers plan for future expenses such as a child's education, retirement, or home purchase.
Also Read | Key trends from April AMFI data: Equity inflows decline sharply, investors flock to gold ETFs and more
Building an emergency fund is another essential aspect of financial planning for mothers. Unexpected expenses such as medical bills, car repairs, or home repairs can quickly deplete savings and create financial stress.
Reducing debt and improving credit score is also crucial for mothers. High levels of debt and a poor credit score can make it difficult to access credit, such as loans or credit cards, which can be essential for emergencies or to fund larger expenses such as a child's education.
Watch accompanying video for more
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

May 12, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

May 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X