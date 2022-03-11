Smart Money: Experts discuss investing in volatile times

In this episode of ‘Smart Money’, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Fund Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India, and Gautam Duggad, Head of Institutional Equities Research at Motilal Oswal Finance services who have seen many such bear cycles and more importantly stayed afloat. They spoke about the behavioural aspect of investing in equity markets during tough times.

Over the past 2 weeks, the equity markets have been hit by geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine with crude prices hitting 14-year highs. US inflation hit 40 year highs and the US fed is all set to raise interest rates for the first time in 4 years.

