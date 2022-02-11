Smart Money: Experts discuss how to approach midcap tech

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst-Instl Eq of Edelweiss Sec and Manik Taneja, IT Svcs-Research Analyst of JM Fin Instl Sec discuss the fall in midcap IT space and should you buy the dip?

The midcap IT space was the biggest gainer in 2021 with stocks like Tata Elxsi rallying over 160 percent in the last year. However, 2022 has begun with stocks coming off their highs. Stocks like KPIT Technologies is down 20 percent in the last one month. The big question we are asking is the best of the rally in midcap tech behind us or is this a good buying opportunity.

