Smart Money: Do's and don’ts while buying life insurance

Updated : June 18, 2021 17:06:06 IST

In today’s uncertain times, life insurance has become a necessity. But how should one pick the best life insurance for themselves?

In the special show ‘Smart Money’, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Mandeep Gill, co-founder of Labour Law Advisors, on myths, tips and tricks of picking the best life insurance policy.

Gill is a digital creator and started Labour Law Advisors as a platform for simplifying complex labour laws. Today, it specialises in financial literacy and personal finance and has more than 1.7 million YouTube subscriber base.