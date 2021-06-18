  • SENSEX
Smart Money: Do's and don’ts while buying life insurance

Updated : June 18, 2021 17:06:06 IST

In today’s uncertain times, life insurance has become a necessity. But how should one pick the best life insurance for themselves?

In the special show ‘Smart Money’, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Mandeep Gill, co-founder of Labour Law Advisors, on myths, tips and tricks of picking the best life insurance policy.

Gill is a digital creator and started Labour Law Advisors as a platform for simplifying complex labour laws. Today, it specialises in financial literacy and personal finance and has more than 1.7 million YouTube subscriber base.

For the entire discussion, watch the video.
