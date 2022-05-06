Smart Money: Demystify key concepts of insurance sector

The biggest IPO in the history of the Indian markets, LIC, opened this week and received a great response. To understand this company and the trends in the insurance sector, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Digant Haria, Co-Founder of GreenEdge Wealth; and Sujal Kumar, Vice President of Phillip Capital.

The biggest IPO in the history of the Indian markets, LIC, opened this week and received a great response. The Rs 21,000 crore IPO has been oversubscribed on Day 3 of the issue-- overall shares were subscribed 1.3 times with the portion reserved for policyholders seeing 3.7 times subscription. The IPO will remain open till the May 9.

To understand this company and the trends in the insurance sector, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Digant Haria, Co-Founder of GreenEdge Wealth; and Sujal Kumar, Vice President of Phillip Capital.

They will also de-mystify the jargon used in the insurance sector so that one can make an informed decision about the LIC IPO investment.

Watch video for more