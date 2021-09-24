Smart Money: Anant Ladha on how to select best health insurance for you and your family

According to Ladah, while selecting a good insurance plan, or health insurance, one must always remember that selecting a plan because it is cheap is one of the biggest mistakes one can ever make.

Anant Ladha’s youtube channel ‘Invest Aaj For Kal’ has over 5.5 lakh subscribers. The YouTuber, who also has a 25-year-old investment firm with over 10,000 investors to date, is a certified financial planner, retirement planner, insurance planner and estate planner and has.

In CNBC-TV18’s special show Smart Money, Ladha talks about the best health insurance for you and your family and also gives actionable advice on the products in the market that one should avoid or buy.

On his journey as a YouTuber and his passion for investor education and financial literacy, Ladha said the financial literacy session was launched in 2016 and the goal was to financially literate more than 25,000 people in three years. By 2019, 200 plus physical sessions had already been conducted to help 25,000 people.

“While pondering on how to make this big, we launched our YouTube channel to spread financial literacy about equity investing, trading, personal finance,” he said.

According to Ladah, while selecting a good insurance plan, or health insurance, one must always remember that selecting a plan because it is cheap is one of the biggest mistakes one can ever make.

He said the first point to study while choosing a good health insurance plan is incurred claim ratio, which tells the ratio between the total amount of claim that is settled by an insurer versus the total amount of premium that is received by that company in a particular time horizon.

“If that ratio is more than 100 percent, then obviously that is a big issue for the company because the company is paying out more than what it is receiving. The ideal ratio is somewhere between 65 and 90 percent,” he explained.

The second point is the claim settlement ratio, which is the percentage of the claim that is actually settled and honoured by the company, the higher the better, he said. The third factor, Ladha said, is the restore benefit, which replenishes the basic sum after one has claimed something. “Easier it is to replenish it and have this ratio benefit, the better it is for the user,” he said.

Ladha is the fourth point to consider is the pre hospitalisation expenses, which are the medical costs that one incurs before actually getting admitted to the hospital. “How many days of medical expenditure is being considered and honoured by the company, that is an important point which we can look at,” he advised.

For more details, watch the entire video