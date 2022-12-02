Smart Money | Jyotsna Singh of Kotak gives new definition of SIP

As a part of the ‘Outstanding Women in Finance’ series, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke with Jyotsna Singh, senior executive director at Kotak Wealth Management.

Singh, a proud Kotak Lifer of 25 plus years, believes in SIP – Stay Invested Patiently. She has been with Kotak for over 25 years her career spanned several verticals like asset management, insurance, corporate banking, real estate, and investment banking.

She believes that the role that women have played in the India growth story is a very significant and dynamic shift that has been seen play out in a few decades.

“Women today are taking the lead in pretty much every sphere and financial services is no exception and scaling new highs. Multi-product, multi-locational, bond trading to investment banking, asset management to corporate banking and more recently real estate to private banking – I have busted many myths or many stereotypes like once an investment banker always an investment banker," she said.

For Singh, this 25 years of experience at Kotak has been very varied and very enriching personally, "Because it has given me a far more holistic and a well-rounded perspective of financial services,” she added.

She believes all of this versatility adds to longevity.

