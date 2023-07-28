Smart Money | How to achieve financial freedom?

As Independence Day approaches, let's focus on financial independence. Experts Vivek Bajaj and Mrin Agarwal share essential steps to achieve it.

As Independence Day approaches in August, it is essential to ponder upon a topic that demands attention - financial independence. Irrespective of age, taking control of one's financial future is crucial.

To shed light on this subject, Vivek Bajaj of Stock Edge and Mrin Agarwal of Finsafe India together will explore the most important tools to attain financial independence.

According to Bajaj, the journey toward financial independence begins with self-awareness. Understanding your values, aspirations, and financial goals will enable you to craft a personalised and effective financial plan.

Read Here | Common mistakes Indians are making in Mutual Fund investing

Our financial decisions are influenced by our unique risk profiles. Bajaj highlights the importance of recognising that each individual perceives risks differently.

Watch the video for more.