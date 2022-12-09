As a part of the ‘Outstanding Women in Finance’ series, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke with Prableen Bajpai, Founder of FinFix Research and Analytics.

Bajpai, also a certified financial planner with over 15 years of experience, believes investing in the 30s is a great time, to begin serious financial planning.

While sharing her thoughts on financial planning for millennial people, in the age group of 26 to 40, she said, people in their 30s are more steady in their careers, and their salaries are better. “So, it is a great time to balance both the things — one’s present is taken care of and one can plan the future as well in the best possible way.”

It is also a time when one is going to see a lot of life events, like marriage, planning kids, buying a home, and taking care of parents. A substantial increase in expenses is a given because of this, she mentioned.

What you earn, what you own and what you owe — are the three things that one needs to understand while planning one’s finances in the 30s, Bajpai said.

“Three things are very important for an individual to know. First is what you earn, what you own and what you owe. What are you going to get on a monthly basis, what is it that you own — your assets — and what do you owe — the liabilities on you.”

