DP Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at SBI MF, spoke about fixed income opportunities for investors in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Singh said shorter-term funds are a big opportunity for investors. “The yields have moved up very, very sharply. With the interest rates going up globally, and RBI also increasing the repo rates and all kinds of rates during the last policy; yields have gone up as high as 7.6 percent for 10-year yields, and in the shorter term also there is very steep movement in the interest rates. So all those funds which were giving 3.50-4 percent kind of return can see a return higher than 5.50-6 percent.”

He added, “It becomes a very, very ideal option for investors who have a very short-to-short term kind of horizon to park their money in these funds. Why we are saying so is because as of now, it is becoming extremely difficult to take a long-term call, because interest rates are still moving up.”

