See better economic cycle unfold in next couple of years, says Invesco MF's Taher Badshah

According to Taher Badshah, Chief Investment Officer – Equities at Invesco Mutual Fund, not just in India but across the globe one will see a better economic cycle unfold over the next couple of years.

According to Taher Badshah, Chief Investment Officer – Equities at Invesco Mutual Fund, not just in India but across the globe one will see a better economic cycle unfold over the next couple of years.

According to him, it might be the last stages of the pandemic and so earnings are looking relatively supportive, which typically supports midcap and smallcaps. Also, a decent move in the overall domestic economic cycle will still be supportive of valuations in midcaps and smallcaps as well as earnings, he said.

Also Read:

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.