SEBI rules for mutual funds: New investors can either provide nomination or opt out

In this latest episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Tarun Birani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at TBNG Capital Advisors, to understand the new SEBI rules for nomination. Also, Anubhav Srivastava, Partner & Sr Fund Manager at Infinity Alternatives will talk about the impact of pool accounts now being disallowed.

In this latest episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Tarun Birani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at TBNG Capital Advisors, to understand the new SEBI rules for nomination and why the nomination is important.

Birani said, “From August onwards, SEBI has come up with a circular to bring uniformity of practice in case of nomination in mutual funds. So, from August 1, new investors will have a choice to either provide nomination or opt-out of domination through a declaration thing. For the existing investors, subject to March 31 2023, they need to either add a nominee or they need to opt-out of the nomination. So, this is something they want to bring in a process wherein nomination process is done by all the investor.”

Also, Anubhav Srivastava, Partner & Sr Fund Manager at Infinity Alternatives will talk about the impact of pool accounts now being disallowed.

Watch video for more