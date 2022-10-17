Samvat 2079: Money Money Money assesses the impact of global macros on investments

The global pandemic put the brakes on life as we knew it. There were adverse reactions to pretty much everything — global supply chains went into a tizzy, demand was naturally affected as well, work-from-home became a real thing and markets seesawed through the last two years.

But a lot of the retail investors have taken for granted all that we've been told about how the macros worked, what is the relationship between them and how they've affected our investments.

So, this Diwali, let's take a step back and understand the very fabric of our investment decisions — the relationship between global moving parts and how they affect you and me. Kirtan Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Wealth Management, shared his money philosophy on CNBC-TV18’s special show, Money Money Money.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video