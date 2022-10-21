Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Nilesh Shah Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and S Naren, Executive Director and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC discussed how Samvat 2079 is going to pan out.

Samvat 2078 was a bit of a mixed bag. It was a year of two halves where in the first half there was a lot of despondency but in the second half there was a very sharp recovery as well. Within that, what was clear was that the domestic economy facing stocks – whether it was the banks or autos or fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) – did well.

And export oriented companies especially IT saw a quite a bit of decline. So how Samvat 2079 is going to pan out?

