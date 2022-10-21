    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Samvat 2079: MF Cafe discusses top investment ideas and strategies

    Samvat 2079: MF Cafe discusses top investment ideas and strategies

    IST (Published)
    Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Nilesh Shah Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and S Naren, Executive Director and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC discussed how Samvat 2079 is going to pan out.

    Samvat 2078 was a bit of a mixed bag. It was a year of two halves where in the first half there was a lot of despondency but in the second half there was a very sharp recovery as well. Within that, what was clear was that the domestic economy facing stocks – whether it was the banks or autos or fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) – did well.
    And export oriented companies especially IT saw a quite a bit of decline. So how Samvat 2079 is going to pan out?
    Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Nilesh Shah Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and S Naren, Executive Director and CIO at ICICI Prudential AMC discussed this.
