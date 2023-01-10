English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newspersonal finance News

REITs underperformed on back of rising interest rates, WFH & vacancies in property after COVID

videos | IST

REITs underperformed on back of rising interest rates, WFH & vacancies in property after COVID

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Jan 10, 2023 7:39 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

While speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD at ASK Property Fund said the most important and the most critical reason why REITs has not been performing is because of the increase in interest rates. He mentioned that REITs could stabilise if interest rate hikes slow down and investors will have to wait for declining interest rates regime.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) is a company that owns and operates income-producing real estate and owns many types of commercial properties or real estate offices. Simply put, it resembles a mutual fund with real estate as the underlying assets. They invest money in completed and revenue-generating assets and developmental properties, mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt of the real estate sector.

Recommended Articles

View All
Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read


However, this has been an asset class that has underperformed in the last one year.
While speaking to CNBC-TV18, Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD at ASK Property Fund said the most important and the most critical reason why REITs has not been performing is because of the increase in interest rates.
Bhagat said, “When interest rates go up, the value of the REIT is subdued, when interest rates go down, the value of the REIT goes up. So, the interest rate has been one of the biggest reasons for REITs not performing to the expectation of the investor.”
He added, “Secondly COVID and aftermath if you look at it, vacancies have slightly gone up especially in these special economic zones. Today the vacancies are in the range of 15 percent approximately and that is because of the special economic zones, work-from-home, hybrid model which is continuing and the biggest reason is the interest rates. Because of all these reasons REITs have not performed to the expectation of the investors.”
Also Read: Equity inflows stand at Rs 7,280 crore in December — SIP contributions again hit record high
Bhagat mentioned that REITs could stabilise if interest rate hikes slow down and investors will have to wait for declining interest rates regime.
Watch video for more.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X