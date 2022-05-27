Puneet Khurana of Stoic Advisors on value investing in turbulent times

In this episode of ‘Smart Money’, Puneet Khurana, Managing Partner at Stoic Advisors talks about value investing in turbulent times and what are the mistakes one should avoid while investing.

With the Nifty now down 15 percent from the record high hit in October last year, investors and fund managers are getting back to the drawing board to understand how to approach this market.

Puneet is CIO and fund manager at stoic investment managers, an investment advisory focusing on providing equity portfolio advisory and asset allocation solutions to HNIs, retail and family offices. Before forming Stoic IM around a decade back, Puneet also led equity research desks at 2 India-focused hedge funds one of which was at a point the largest fund in India with more than a billion dollars under management.

