Prudent to continue or even increase SIPs on deeper market corrections: RAAY Global Investments

In this episode of ‘Smart Money’, Benaifer Malandkar, Chief Investment Officer at RAAY Global Investments talks about how one should approach the markets after this massive fall.

In the week gone by, it was the first week that the Nifty closed in the green after five straight weeks of a sell-off. The market is now down 11 percent from the high that it hit in October and there is a massive bear market across asset classes, not just in equities, but across the world of cryptos as well. What does then one do in this market fall?

Malandkar said, “Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a very important part of asset allocation for most retail investors. At this point in time, when markets are actually giving an opportunity to kind of get in at better levels or maybe seek better investment entry points with a longer horizon in mind, I would definitely think that not only maintaining SIP is extremely important. But if there is spare money available, where you could allocate a little bit more, it would be absolutely prudent to increase the SIP allocations at this point.”

She added that investors should take a step back and sort of gauge if they are happier with a risk-return of the larger-cap funds or the mid-cap funds and "do a little bit of analysis into what would give them, let us say a moderate return over periods of time that they are looking to achieve, and then probably increase the allocation based on that understanding."

