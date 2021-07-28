  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Personal finance
VIDEOS
Personal Finance

Planning for retirement? Here’re key benefits of investing in EPF, NPS

Updated : July 28, 2021 19:28:30 IST

Retirement is something that we all have in mind when we think of long-term wealth creation. Money Money Money focuses on how to create a perfect retirement plan.

Beyond bitcoin, cryptocurrency talk, tech start-ups and all things jazzy, sometimes simplest things work the best for long-term sustainable wealth creation.

Preeti Chandrashekhar of Mercer India and Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities discuss employee provident fund (EPF) as well as the national pension scheme (NPS) and how one should divide money in both of them.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement