Planning for retirement? Here’re key benefits of investing in EPF, NPS

Updated : July 28, 2021 19:28:30 IST

Retirement is something that we all have in mind when we think of long-term wealth creation. Money Money Money focuses on how to create a perfect retirement plan.

Beyond bitcoin, cryptocurrency talk, tech start-ups and all things jazzy, sometimes simplest things work the best for long-term sustainable wealth creation.

Preeti Chandrashekhar of Mercer India and Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities discuss employee provident fund (EPF) as well as the national pension scheme (NPS) and how one should divide money in both of them.