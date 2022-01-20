New index fund aimed at those who prefer Sensex for largecap allocation: UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

UTI AMC has launched a Sensex Index Fund on Wednesday. Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer at UTI Asset Management Company spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss the investment strategy and benefits of the new fund.

Subramaniam said, “From our point of view, this was one of the sorts of missing gaps in our range of index funds and there are many people who seem to prefer the Sensex for their large-cap allocation. So we felt this was a good time to get out there and put it there.”

He added, “This just makes sure that those who would prefer to have a more concentrated version of a large-cap index fund to invest and have this.”

