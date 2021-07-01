  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Personal finance
VIDEOS
Personal Finance

Mutual Fund Corner: Why MF investors need to track earnings growth

Updated : July 01, 2021 15:23:04 IST

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth Management, about why retail investors and mutual fund investors need to know about the earnings growth and the potential for Nifty and Sensex companies and how it impacts their investments as well as their asset allocation.

Feroze Azeez talks about two important concepts - one is earnings, what do you mean by earnings and their Nifty earnings. The other concept that he is going to touch upon is the price-to-earnings ratio or PE ratio.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement