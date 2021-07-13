Mutual Fund Corner: Time to switch from smallcap to midcap funds?

VIDEOS

Personal Finance

Updated : July 13, 2021 15:51:40 IST

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vishal Dhawan, Founder & CEO of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors and Rushabh Desai of Mutual Funds Distributor, who answered the viewers’ mutual fund queries.

Some of the queries were on whether Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Index Fund & Mirae Fang ETF FoF are good investments and a switch from Axis Small Cap to PGIM Midcap or any other midcap fund is advisable.

The guests also weighed in on how to build a longer term portfolio for a medium risk investor.