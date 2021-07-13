  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Personal finance
VIDEOS
Personal Finance

Mutual Fund Corner: Time to switch from smallcap to midcap funds?

Updated : July 13, 2021 15:51:40 IST

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vishal Dhawan, Founder & CEO of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors and Rushabh Desai of Mutual Funds Distributor, who answered the viewers’ mutual fund queries.

Some of the queries were on whether Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Index Fund & Mirae Fang ETF FoF are good investments and a switch from Axis Small Cap to PGIM Midcap or any other midcap fund is advisable.

The guests also weighed in on how to build a longer term portfolio for a medium risk investor.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement