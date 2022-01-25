Mutual Fund Corner: Should investors continue holding small-cap funds; experts discuss

In the recent episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Ashwin Patni, Hd-Pdts & Alternatives of Axis AMC, and Anupam Tiwari, Fund Manager-Equity of Axis AMC to discuss whether or not smallcap funds can see further upside.

In the past year, small-cap funds have clocked returns to the tune of 50-60 percent. In some cases, returns have come close to 70 percent. In the past three to four years, returns are decent in the 20-30 percent range. So, should investors continue holding small-cap funds? Watch the accompanying video for more.