Mutual Fund Corner: Know your funds

VIDEOS

Personal Finance

Updated : September 26, 2019 04:01 PM IST

Want to invest in mutual funds but don’t know how to go about it?

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, Motilal Oswal AMC and Manoj Nagpal, managing director and chief executive officer of Outlook Asia Capital, discusses different kinds of funds.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.