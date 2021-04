VIDEOS

Updated : April 22, 2021 03:16 PM IST

The mutual fund investment strategy that has worked for the last 2-3 years, will it continue working? According to SRE’s Kirtan Shah, it is time to relook at it.

To understand what the new MF strategy should be and how you can course correct your investment portfolio, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Kirtan Shah.

Also watch Hemant Rustagi of Wiseinvest Advisors shares his views on why retail investors cannot afford to be complacent anymore.