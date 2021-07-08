  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Personal finance
VIDEOS
Personal Finance

Mutual Fund Corner: How to assess investors' risk appetite and select right investment products

Updated : July 08, 2021 15:45:09 IST

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Anubhav Srivastava, partner & sr fund manager at Infinity Alternatives, and Santosh Joseph, founder & partner at Germinate Investor Services.

Experts discussed two topics - the first topic is on investors' risk profile and the second is selecting the right products. Everybody seems to think that they know what their risk profile is but there is a more scientific way to realistically calculate what it should mean for an investor.

Watch accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement