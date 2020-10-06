Mutual Fund Corner: Here's what Edelweiss Asset Management makes of Sebi's new rules on risk-o-meter

VIDEOS

Markets regulator Sebi revamped the product labeling on mutual fund schemes under the risk-o-meter by introducing a "very high risk" category to warn investors.

The existing five categories to measure risks are - low, low to moderate, moderate, moderately high, and high.

Based on the scheme characteristics, mutual funds will assign a risk level for schemes at the time of launch of scheme/new fund offer, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

It further said any change in risk-o-meter will be communicated by way of notice-cum-addendum and by way of an e-mail or SMS to unitholders of that particular scheme.

