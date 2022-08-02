Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss top-up SIP and midcap funds

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Rajee Rajesh, founder and director at Banconus FinServ discussed the benefits of top-up SIP. On the other hand, Sachin Relekar, Senior Fund Manager at IDFC AMC, discussed the midcap funds and the opportunities associated within these funds.

On what exactly is top-up SIP - Rajesh said, “A top-up SIP is a feature offered by mutual funds wherein the investor can choose to increase his/hers monthly investment every year. Now this increase can be specified either as an absolute amount or as a percentage."

"SIP in an equity mutual fund is a very effective tool to build a corpus for our long-term goals. Equity fund SIP is easy to set up, induces discipline in our savings, beats inflation and also helps in rupee cost averaging in volatile markets," Rajesh added.

