    personal finance News

    Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss top-up SIP and midcap funds

    Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss top-up SIP and midcap funds

    IST (Updated)
    In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Rajee Rajesh, founder and director at Banconus FinServ discussed the benefits of top-up SIP. On the other hand, Sachin Relekar, Senior Fund Manager at IDFC AMC, discussed the midcap funds and the opportunities associated within these funds.

    On what exactly is top-up SIP - Rajesh said, “A top-up SIP is a feature offered by mutual funds wherein the investor can choose to increase his/hers monthly investment every year. Now this increase can be specified either as an absolute amount or as a percentage."
    "SIP in an equity mutual fund is a very effective tool to build a corpus for our long-term goals. Equity fund SIP is easy to set up, induces discipline in our savings, beats inflation and also helps in rupee cost averaging in volatile markets," Rajesh added.
    First Published:  IST
