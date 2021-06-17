  • SENSEX
Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss difference between ESG and impact investing

Updated : June 17, 2021 16:22:47 IST

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and impact investing strategies are booming right now.

In this episode of MF Corner, Swarup Mohanty, CEO of Mirae Asset Management has discussed the difference between the two and their importance to investors.

Also, Vinay Paharia, CIO of Union Asset Management Company has talked about why an investor should be concerned whether or not their AMC follows a robust investment philosophy. He has also talked about how to find out what it is and how to keep track of it.

