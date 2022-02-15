Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss MPC impact on debt funds

In the recent episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Devang Shah, Co-Head- Fixed Income, and Ashwin Patni, Head- Products and Alternatives at Axis AMC to talk what is the outlook for debt funds after the Reserve Bank held rates steady, what are the kind of funds which are now in favour?

Everybody expected that the Reserve Bank would hike rates, they didn't - so what does this mean for debt fund investors, what are the categories of funds that become attractive now, and are targets maturity funds still the preferred route? Watch the accompanying video for more.

