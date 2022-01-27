Mutual Fund Corner: Experts discuss dos and don'ts of balanced advantage funds

In the recent episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Vishal Kapoor of IDFC AMC and Anup Kumar Agrawalla, Dir & Hd-Invst Pdts & Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank to discuss the dos and don'ts of balanced advantage funds (BAF).

In the recent episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Vishal Kapoor of IDFC AMC and Anup Kumar Agrawalla, Dir & Hd-Invst Pdts & Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank to discuss the dos and don'ts of balanced advantage funds (BAF).

Hybrid funds have seen a lot of influx, in fact, on a month-on-month basis, it is matching inflows with the actively managed equity funds. Within hybrid, in the balanced advantage category, the flows continue to remain robust. What is it about this category that has caught the fancy of investors? And what is the right way to approach it? Watch the accompanying video to understand.