VIDEOS

Personal Finance

Updated : April 01, 2021 03:26 PM IST

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Gaurav Gupta, Director of G-Cube Investments, and Nitin Mathur, founder & CEO at Tavaga, to discuss what is in store for FY22 and to give the best investment solutions to the viewer’s query.