Mutual Fund Corner: Experts decode best long-term investment solutions

Updated : April 15, 2021 03:58 PM IST

Mutual fund pools money from multiple investors having similar financial goals and invests the corpus in securities with an aim of achieving the investment objective of the fund.

It has become a very important part of an investor's portfolio these days and one needs to understand every detail before parking money in it.

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, Tarun Birani, Founder & CEO at TBNG Capital Advisors and Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities help us understand how passive mutual funds help us in providing the best long-term investment solutions.

Birani and Roongta also answer other mutual fund queries.