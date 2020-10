VIDEOS

Personal Finance

Updated : October 27, 2020 03:53 PM IST

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, take a deep dive into the world of focused funds with Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD & CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund. A disclosure that Mahindra Manulife has a new fund offer (NFO) ongoing of their focused fund called the Mahindra Manulife Focused Equity Yojana.

Also watch, Anand Dalmia, co-founder and chief business officer at Fisdom, answered some of the mutual fund queries asked by viewers.