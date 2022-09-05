    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Money Money Money: Networth vs cash flow

    Money Money Money: Networth vs cash flow

    By Sumaira Abidi
    Today, on a CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money, Kirtan Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Wealth Manager discussed what is networth, what is cash flow and which is more important for you as an investor.

    How many times have you caught yourself checking your net worth or even talking about your net worth, discussing it with your friends or family, but how many of us have checked how good our cash flow is? Will money be available to us when we need it?
    Today, on a CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money, Kirtan Shah, founder and CEO of Credence Wealth Manager discussed what is net worth, what is cash flow, and which is more important for you as an investor.
