Money Money Money: Impact on debt portfolio as interest rates set to rise

There is a wide belief that the best part of the interest rate down cycle perhaps is behind us and perhaps the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could start tightening monetary policy in the next calendar year. What does this mean for your fixed income investing strategy? Do you need to reassess it? What are the funds you should have? Which are the ones that can see losses, so how do you prepare for all of this? Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth Management helped investors understand all of this on Money Money Money.

There is a wide belief that the best part of the interest rate down cycle perhaps is behind us and perhaps the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could start tightening monetary policy in the next calendar year. What does this mean for your fixed income investing strategy? Do you need to reassess it? What are the funds you should have? Which are the ones that can see losses, so how do you prepare for all of this? Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth Management helped investors understand all of this on Money Money Money.

For the full show, watch the accompanying video.