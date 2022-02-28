Money Money Money: How to make your first financial plan?

0

By Sumaira Abidi
For someone who is just starting out, it can be an extremely daunting task to make a financial plan and the biggest tumbling block is where exactly to begin. Today, Money Money Money is going to help investors with just that – how to create your first financial plan. Dilshad Billimoria, Managing Director and Principal Officer and MF adviser at Dilzer Consultants and Rajee Rajesh, Founding Director at Banconus Finserv discussed this further.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
