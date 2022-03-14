Money Money Money: How do behavioural biases impact one's investments?

Kalpen Parekh, MD and CEO of DSP Investment Managers and Investment Coach, Harish Rao discussed how one can recognise the behavioural biases and with time and experience even overcome them in a CNBC-TV18's special show, Money Money Money.

Everyone has been guilty at some point or another of acting impulsively, of not correctly analysing all the data points and putting one’s emotional bias ahead of rational decisions. Believe it or not - this impulse negatively impacts one’s portfolio returns. The sub-optimal performance can in most cases be blamed on one’s less than perfect judgement. So it would be a good idea to understand how one can recognise these behavioural biases and with time and experience even overcome them hopefully. Kalpen Parekh, MD and CEO of DSP Investment Managers and Investment Coach, Harish Rao discussed this further in a CNBC-TV18's special show, Money Money Money.

