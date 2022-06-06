The financial planning standards board or FPSB conducted a survey of 4,250 certified financial planner professionals across 23 territories and it captures the CFP professionals' view on trends likely to affect financial advice delivery in the next five years. Noel Maye, the Global CEO at FPSB discuss the outcome of this study.

For starters, technology is expected to enhance the practice of financial planning. 42 percent of respondents viewed financial technology as the factor likely to have the greatest impact on how financial planners work with clients, with almost 70 percent of this lot saying tech would enable them to spend more time with clients. A majority expected at least 40 percent of their client meetings to continue to be virtual in the near future.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, almost one-third of CFP professionals reported being more involved with their clients in managing emotions.

When asked about the value that financial planners will provide to clients in the future, over half of those surveyed reported that collaborating to set and achieve financial goals and providing objective advice to facilitate decision-making will be the greatest value they can provide to clients

An overwhelming 82 percent of CFP professionals expect increased demand for financial planning services over the next five years. Demand is expected to grow due to more people preparing for retirement and younger generations seeking financial planning advice. As well, due to awareness around the need for professional advice caused by global economic uncertainty.

Although increased public awareness is expected to be one of the drivers of demand for financial planning, respondents indicate there is significant work that still needs to be done. Rebuilding trust with advisors being the key to promote the value of financial planning and the value of working with a financial planner.

