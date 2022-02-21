Money Money Money: Experts discuss safe withdrawal rate post retirement

In this latest episode of 'Money Money Money', CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth and Mohit Gang, CEO and Co-Founder of Moneyfront on how to ensure we don't run out of savings post-retirement.

In December, a leading private insurer did a survey of over 1,800 respondents spread across 21 cities showed that over 50 percent of Indians believe that their retirement kitty would get exhausted within just 10 years of retirement.

Also, nine out of 10 Indians were concerned that their savings might not last throughout their retired life and this is something we have been hearing about more frequently from a lot more insurance companies as well.

In this latest episode of Money Money Money, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, and Mohit Gang, CEO and Co-Founder of Moneyfront, on how to ensure we don't run out of savings post retirement.

For full interview, watch accompanying video.