Money Money Money: Experts discuss personal loans and debt management

By Sumaira Abidi   IST (Published)
In this latest episode of Money Money Money, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Prableen Bajpai, Founder of FinFix Research and Aparna Ramchandra, Founder and Director of RectifyCredit.com to discuss personal loans and debt management.

A survey by a consumer finance company showed that 77 percent of working India relied on personal loans to make ends meet and some of these requirements included medical emergencies, children's education, home renovation and wedding expenses. Given this high prevalence of loan requirements, is it possible at all to live without taking a loan at some point, and more importantly - whether loans themselves could be good or bad?
To discuss this thought forward, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Prableen Bajpai, Founder of FinFix Research and Aparna Ramchandra, Founder and Director of RectifyCredit.com.
For full interview, watch accompanying video.
