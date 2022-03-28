Money Money Money: Experts discuss how to raise financially smart kids

In this episode of Money Money Money, Soneera Sanghvi, Co-Author, Piggybank to Portfolio and Binal Gandhi, Co-Author, Piggybank to Portfolio and CEO - The Learning Curve discuss instilling the best practices of money management in children .

Raising financially savvy children is everyone's dream, but are we doing it right? Are we instilling the best practices of money management and more importantly, how do we ensure that we can successfully transmit the family's value orientation to the next generation. In this episode of Money Money Money, Soneera Sanghvi, Co-Author, Piggybank to Portfolio and Binal Gandhi, Co-Author, Piggybank to Portfolio and CEO - The Learning Curve provides answers to these and many more such questions.

Binal Gandhi and Soneera Sanghvi are the authors of a book on exactly this subject called ‘From Piggy Bank to Portfolio’ - raising financially smart children.

For full interview, watch accompanying video.