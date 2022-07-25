    Home

    Money Money Money: Discussing the dos and don'ts of financial planning

    Money Money Money: Discussing the dos and don’ts of financial planning

    IST (Published)
    In this latest episode of Money Money Money, Kirtan Shah, Founder and CEO at Credence Wealth Advisors, spoke about some of the common money mistakes that people make and how to avoid them.

    Ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games on July 28, CNBC-TV18 has undertaken a special mission of financial fitness. Just like the games demand absolute physical fitness, similarly, for financial wellness too one needs to be prudent.
    In this latest episode of Money Money Money, Kirtan Shah, Founder and CEO at Credence Wealth Advisors, spoke about some of the common money mistakes that people make and how to avoid them.
    Shah said, “The biggest mistake that all of us as investors typically end up doing is choosing investment planning or risk management. I think investment planning comes second in the scheme of things while you are trying to do your personal finance, and risk management does not really get the kind of respect that it deserves.”
    He added, “In my opinion, all you have to do in life insurance is just take term insurance, there is nothing else in my opinion, in the entire ecosystem around insurance that can add any value to what is not available outside except of insurance. So as an investor, I think the first thing that you should do is have a term insurance in place.”
    next story

