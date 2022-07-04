Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, which is India’s first financial services platform dedicated exclusively to women, talks about money in a CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money.

Most people cringe or feel uncomfortable when they have to talk about money. That shouldn’t be the case. Increasingly, experts are suggesting that in at least one of the relationships — that is marriage — it is more important than ever to know, discuss and gauge one's compatibility when it comes to money matters. Priti

Two or three things that one needs to talk about is — what are financial goals, what are your financial aspirations, and financial infidelity, she said.

“Both the partners need to be on the same page when it comes to the large financial goals. Different people may have different aspirations, it is important to be inclusive and yet understand that two people could have different financial aspirations and how you come to a common place with that. Financial infidelity could be one of the biggest and highest reasons for discord in a marriage. It is essential to address this or talk about it very openly to ensure this doesn’t happen,” she explained.

