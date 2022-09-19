    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Money Money Money: Basic hacks for financial freedom

    videos | IST

    Money Money Money: Basic hacks for financial freedom

    By Sumaira Abidi
    In a CNBC-TV18 special, Money Money Money, Mohit Gang, CEO and Co-Founder of Moneyfront shared his views and ideas to declutter our finances.

    When we are dealing with money, it is easy to get overwhelmed because, for most of us, finding the right mix between earnings, savings, spending and investing can take some time. But help is at hand. It is easy to keep it simple. Financial minimalism is possible and even better simplifying your financial life can reap major benefits. In a CNBC-TV18 special, Money Money Money, Mohit Gang, CEO and Co-Founder of Moneyfront, shares his views and ideas to declutter our finances.
