Money Money Money: Allocating funds for a secure future

Financial insecurity can be dealt with and Roopa Venkatkrishnan, Director of Sapient Wealth Advisors & Brokers provided a plan for just that on CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money.

When we think about what the future holds, the optimists among us are filled with hope, while the pessimists among us can find it quite a daunting task - especially if there is a sense that we are not entirely prepared financially. But, that needn't always be the case.

Financial insecurity can be dealt with and Roopa Venkatkrishnan, director of Sapient Wealth Advisors & Brokers provided a plan for just that on CNBC-TV18 special show, Money Money Money.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video