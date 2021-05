VIDEOS

Updated : May 18, 2021 17:26:30 IST

In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to DP Singh, Chief Business Officer at SBI MF about FMPs or fixed maturity plans, what are the pros and cons, and should you lock in yields in a falling environment.

Also, Santosh Joseph, Founder & Partner at Germinate Investor Services speaks about what is the right time to sell mutual fund units and what should be the circumstances under which you should press exit.